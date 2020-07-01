See Centre's Handy Reference For 'Unlock2' Guidelines

The government has released a document for handy reference to see what all activities are allowed and banned as the country enters the "Unlock2" phase amid the COVID-19 pandemic. India today reported the highest one-day coronavirus deaths at 507 this morning, taking the total number of deaths so far to 17,400. The total number is cases is now 5,85493, with 18,653 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 59.43 per cent, government data shows. Here's a brief summary of the key points of "Unlock2":
Activities not allowed
- Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions closed till July 31
- International air travel, except those allowed by Home Ministry
- Metro rail
- Cinema halls, gyms, swimming polls, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places
- Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations
Activities allowed
- Training institutions of central and state governments to work from July 15
- Domestic flights and passenger trains to be expanded in graded manner
- Online and distance learning encouraged
- No restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate approval or e-permit needed
Night curfew
- No movement allowed from 10 pm to 5 am except for those in essential services
Lockdown limited to containment zones
- Lockdown in containment zones till July 31
- Containment zones to be demarcated and mentioned on websites by district authorities
- No movement of people in or out of these zones except for medical emergency and supply of essentials
- Intensive contact-tracing, house-to-house checks and other clinical interventions to be conducted
- States and Union Territories are allowed to ban certain activities outside containment zones if necessary
Protection of vulnerable people
- People above 65, those who co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 advised to stay home
National directives for workplaces
- Work from home or WFH should be followed as far as possible
- Staggering of work hours
- Thermal scanning, hand-washing and use of sanitizers
- Ensure adequate distance between workers on the office premises