See Centre's Handy Reference For 'Unlock2' Guidelines

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in India, though recovery rate has improved

The government has released a document for handy reference to see what all activities are allowed and banned as the country enters the "Unlock2" phase amid the COVID-19 pandemic. India today reported the highest one-day coronavirus deaths at 507 this morning, taking the total number of deaths so far to 17,400. The total number is cases is now 5,85493, with 18,653 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 59.43 per cent, government data shows. Here's a brief summary of the key points of "Unlock2":

Activities not allowed

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions closed till July 31

International air travel, except those allowed by Home Ministry

Metro rail

Cinema halls, gyms, swimming polls, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations

Activities allowed

Training institutions of central and state governments to work from July 15

Domestic flights and passenger trains to be expanded in graded manner

Online and distance learning encouraged

No restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate approval or e-permit needed

Night curfew

No movement allowed from 10 pm to 5 am except for those in essential services

Lockdown limited to containment zones

Lockdown in containment zones till July 31

Containment zones to be demarcated and mentioned on websites by district authorities

No movement of people in or out of these zones except for medical emergency and supply of essentials

Intensive contact-tracing, house-to-house checks and other clinical interventions to be conducted

States and Union Territories are allowed to ban certain activities outside containment zones if necessary

Protection of vulnerable people

People above 65, those who co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 advised to stay home

National directives for workplaces