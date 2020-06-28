Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Announces Full Lockdown On Sundays From July 5

COVID-19 India Updates: The number of active cases stands at 1,97,387.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Full lockdown will be enforced every Sunday in Karnataka from July 5 , the state government has decided after a meeting called by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to discuss the coronavirus situation, on a day when the state capital Bengaluru reported 596 positive cases - the highest one-day spike in the city. No activity will be allowed on Sundays, except essential services.

Monday onwards, night curfew will start from 8 pm from the earlier 9 pm, but the end time of 5 am will remain, officials said.

All government offices will have a five-day week with Saturday as holiday.

The state reported 918 coronavirus cases - also the highest one-day spike in the state - and 11 deaths today. The total cases in the state have climbed to 11,923; so far 7,287 have recovered and 191 have died.

Six days after it recorded four lakh infections, India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day jump of 18,552 cases, according to Union health ministry data. 384 COVID-19 deaths were also reported during the period, taking the total number of casualties due to the virus to 15,685. The number of active cases stands at 1,97,387, while 2,95,880 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figure at 8 AM.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India Live Updates:

Jun 28, 2020 06:45 (IST) Complete Lockdown In Madurai Till June 29

The Madurai district collector on Saturday announced a complete lockdown till June 29 (6 am) in the district, as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Delivery of milk, hospitals and other pharmacies, and other emergency services will be allowed, stated the order.

As many as 68 deaths and 3,713 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as per information provided by the state health department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 78,335 in the state. While the total number of active cases stand at 33,213, the death count has reached 1,025, said the health department.

Jun 28, 2020 06:34 (IST) The number of coronavirus cases in Assam crossed the 7,000-mark on Saturday after 246 more people, including 31 police personnel, tested positive, while the death count due to the disease rose to 10, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Jun 28, 2020 06:10 (IST) Bihar Records 300 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

Bihar witnessed a huge hike in COVID-19 infections on Saturday, with 301 people testing positive for the virus, while two more fatalities pushed the death count to 58, officials said.

With the fresh cases, the state's coronavirus tally has reached 8,979. According to Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, a 60-year-old man from Rohtas district died on Friday. He was also suffering from other ailments.

The other fatality was reported from Begusarai, though details like the time of death, age and medical history of the deceased were not known. Begusarai now accounts for four fatalities. Only Darbhanga, Patna and Saran -- with five deaths each -- have reported a higher number of casualties, news agency PTI reported.

Jun 28, 2020 05:23 (IST) Global COVID-19 Case Count Surpasses 9.6 Million

The global COVID-19 case count has surpassed 9.6 million after more than 179,000 new positive tests were confirmed worldwide over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.

According to the WHO's daily statistical bulletin, a total of 179,316 new cases were reported over the past day, a slight rise from the 177,012 new positive tests reported on Friday.

The organisation confirmed 40,526 new cases in the United States, 39,483 new positive tests in Brazil and 18,552 new cases in India over the previous 24 hours.

As a result of the latest increase, the global coronavirus disease case total now stands at 9.65 million, according to the WHO.

A further 6,866 deaths were also registered over the past 24 hours, taking the global COVID-19 death count to 491,128, the organisation stated. The Americas were the most severely impacted, recording 74.8 per cent of all deaths over the past day.

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organisation fully expects the global case total to surpass 10 million next week. He added that almost four million new cases have been registered over the past month.

Jun 28, 2020 05:23 (IST) US Surpasses 2.5 Million COVID-19 Cases: Report

The United States on Saturday surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed, as the world's hardest-hit country grappled with a surge of infections in several states.

There were 2,500,419 confirmed cases in the US, according to the Baltimore-based university as of 5:30 pm (2130 GMT).

US deaths now exceed 125,000, approximately one-fourth the world total of over 495,000.

Florida on Saturday reported a record 9,585 cases in 24 hours as infections there spike. The state's rapid reopening saw young adults flocking to beaches, boardwalks and bars.

It's among the more than half of US states, particularly in the South and West, seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases -- a dramatic setback to efforts to reopen and salvage badly battered economies.

Texas and Florida, which both have Republican governors who resisted prolonged lockdowns, have announced new restrictions on bars.