Salons Reopen In Maharashtra After Over 3 Months

A barber at a salon said, "We will use gloves, sanitiser and try to maintain distance."

Hair salons in Maharashtra reopened today, after over three months of downing shutters due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Maharashtra government had issued a notification to reopen salons in the state under its ''Mission Begin Again Phase IV''.

Shahid Hussain, a salon owner, told news agency ANI, "We will record customers'' temperatures and provide them with hand sanitisers when they enter our shop. We will use a new towel and haircut seat for each customer."

Hairstylists will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits like masks and gloves.

"Use and throw products will be used. Without a prior appointment, we will not attend to any customer. We will only use four to five staff at the maximum," he said.

According to the government notification, barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours will be allowed to function only with prior appointments. And only selected services such as haircut, dyeing hair, threading, etc, are allowed. Skin-related services will not be permitted at the moment. This should prominently be displayed prominently in all the shops.

The order also said that salons should adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) on hygiene and cleanliness, and employees must wear protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks.

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that during the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to allow salons to reopen with adherence to the SOPs on hygiene and cleanliness.

The salon operators had demanded that they be allowed to do their business or else the government provide them a financial package, the minister said in his video message.

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded over 5,000 COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 1,59,133. Mumbai recorded 1,400 new cases, taking the city's count to 74,252.