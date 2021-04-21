Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 13 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered So Far, Says Ministry

Coronavirus Cases in India: Phase-I of the vaccination drive was launched on January 16

India has administered more than 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far with nearly 29 lakh jabs being given on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 71,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Tuesday, the ministry said, adding that on an average 45,000 CVCs were functional on any given day earlier. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,00,27,370, according to a provisional report updated at 9 pm on Tuesday.

On the 95th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, a total of 28,98,257 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm -- 19,18,155 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,80,102 for the second dose.

Phase-I of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers. The phase-II was initiated from March 1, focusing on protecting most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus India Cases:

Apr 21, 2021 05:50 (IST) Around 77,000 migrant workers sent home: Ghaziabad administration



The district administration on Tuesday said around 77,000 migrant workers were sent home in over 1,500 buses.

Though the workers had started returning home after a rise in coronavirus cases, their number swelled after the Delhi government imposed a week-long lockdown on Monday, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, around 77,00 workers were sent to their destinations in 1,537 buses. Mr Pandey said the buses were operated from the ISBT, Anand Vihar, Kashmir Gate, and the Kaushambi bus stand.

Teams of officials from the Health Department and police were deployed for the task, which turned challenging due to the sudden announcement of lockdown in Delhi, he said.