Only 4 Hours' Oxygen At Hospital: Delhi Health Minister's SOS To Centre

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain flagged a huge oxygen shortage at another key hospital in the city this evening. Guru Teg Bahadur hospital -- run by the Delhi government -- has supplies for only four hours, the minister said. Pointing out that the hospital has more than 500 Covid patients on oxygen, he asked Union minister Piyush Goyal for help. The city, which is struggling to ensure medical treatment for critical patients, logged 28,395 fresh cases and 277 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Mr Goyal -- who handles the industry and railways portfolio -- has been instrumental in sourcing and ferrying oxygen as many states face a shortage.

"Acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital. Oxygen may not last beyond 4 hrs. More than 500 corona patients on oxygen. Pl help @PiyushGoyal to restore oxygen supply to avert major crisis," read a tweet by Mr Jain.

His post came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the Union government is trying to meet the huge demand for oxygen.

"We are trying to ensure availability to all who need it," PM Modi said in an address to the nation this evening.

"The Centre, states and private sectors are trying to ensure every needy patient gets oxygen. New oxygen plants in states, using industrial oxygen for medical use, Oxygen Express -- we are doing everything," he added.

Earlier today, there was panic in the city as two top hospitals faced crisis.

Max hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital both said their oxygen stocks would only last a few hours.

Within an hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted thrice, appealing to the Centre for help "with folded hands".

His deputy Manish Sisodia tweeted a list of all the hospitals facing oxygen shortage. GTB hospital was not on the list.

Later, Max Hospital assured that there is no need for panic. "We hope to get fresh oxygen supply. No patient being moved out of hospitals," Max hospital authorities have said. Government sources have said they are trying to resolve the issue in both hospitals.