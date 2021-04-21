Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Tests Positive For COVID-19

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he will be continuing his campaign through virtual platform. (File)

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tested positive for COVID-19 today.

"I have been tested COVID positive. I request all who came in contact with me for the last seven days must comply with COVID protocols. I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform. I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away COVID from your lives," tweeted Mr Chowdhury.

The test report of the Congress MP who is also West Bengal Congress chief comes just a day before the sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled for Thursday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

India reported 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths today, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.