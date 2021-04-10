Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra Enters Weekend Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Surge

Weekend lockdown imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra.

The weekend lockdown was imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

Essential services such as medical, groceries and vegetable shops will be allowed to remain open. Home deliveries of food and essential supplies, including those via mobile applications like Zomato and Swiggy, will also be allowed, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had said in a statement.

The municipal body also said that during the weekend lockdown, students who have to take exams can show their exam tickets for free movement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold an all-party meeting today to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state, a BJP leader had said on Friday.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus India Cases:

Apr 10, 2021 08:56 (IST) Coronavirus update: Brazil reports another 93,317 COVID-19 cases, 3,693 deaths



Brazil reported another 93,317 infections and 3,693 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the national tallies to 348,718 and 13,373,174, respectively, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

Hospitals in 19 states and the capital Brasilia are collapsing under the weight of rising infections, as more than 90 per cent of intensive care beds have been occupied.

The country's average daily number of deaths in the last seven days has increased to 2,930, the highest in the world, ANI reported.