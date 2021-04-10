With 12,787 New Covid Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh recorded 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, up from yesterday's 37 (File)

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 12,787 on Saturday, up from 9,695 a day before, along with 48 deaths.

India's most populous state now has 58,799 active cases and the recovery rate stands at 90 per cent.

State capital Lucknow registered 4,059 cases, an all-time high for the city, in the last day. The city also recorded 23 deaths.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be convening an all-party meet next week as the pandemic roars, prompting stricter rules across the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, a night curfew is in place in Noida, Allahabad, Meerut, Bareilly and Ghaziabad.

The Chief Minister and Governor Anandiben Patel will meet political leaders on April 11, and in the next two days, they will meet mayors and religious leaders to discuss the situation and seek their participation to spread awareness on the deadly virus and dispel vaccine hesitancy.

Over 81 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state. It includes over 69 lakh who have got the first shot and over 11 lakh who have been administered both doses.

Yogi Adityanath has also asked officials to prioritise the vaccination of targeted groups in Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Moradabad and Saharanpur districts.

He also asked officials to ensure minimum wastage of anti-coronavirus vaccines during inoculation, news agency PTI reported.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to chalk out an action plan to successfully organise the "Teeka Utsav" - a vaccine 'festival' to inoculate as many people as possible against the coronavirus, from April 11 to 14 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has been battling a massive spike in infections for the past few weeks with the country setting an unprecedented, grim record today with 1.45 lakh cases. There are over 10-lakh active cases in the country now.