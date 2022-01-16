Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's Covid Vaccination Coverage Crosses 156 Crore

In the 15-18 age group, 3,36,09,191 vaccine doses have been administered. (File)

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 156 crore with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Cumulatively, 52,40,53,061 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 36,73,83,765 second doses have been given since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

In the 15-18 age group, 3,36,09,191 vaccine doses have been administered, the ministry said.

India reported 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said taking the total case tally in the country to 3,68,50,962. The new cases reported were marginally higher than the 2.64 lakh daily cases reported on Friday. A total of 6,041 Omicron cases are amongst all Covid cases reported in India so far.

Jan 16, 2022 06:06 (IST) Jharkhand Government Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till January 31



Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Jharkhand government on Saturday decided to extend the present COVID-19 related restrictions in the state till January 31. Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Jharkhand government on Saturday decided to extend the present COVID-19 related restrictions in the state till January 31. Read here