Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's Covid Vaccination Coverage Crosses 156 Crore

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reported 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said

In the 15-18 age group, 3,36,09,191 vaccine doses have been administered. (File)

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 156 crore with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Cumulatively, 52,40,53,061 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 36,73,83,765 second doses have been given since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data. 

In the 15-18 age group, 3,36,09,191 vaccine doses have been administered, the ministry said.

India reported 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said taking the total case tally in the country to 3,68,50,962. The new cases reported were marginally higher than the 2.64 lakh daily cases reported on Friday. A total of 6,041 Omicron cases are amongst all Covid cases reported in India so far.

Jan 16, 2022 06:06 (IST)
Jharkhand Government Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till January 31

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Jharkhand government on Saturday decided to extend the present COVID-19 related restrictions in the state till January 31. Read here
Jan 16, 2022 05:53 (IST)
England opens COVID booster jab programme for 16 and 17-year olds

England's health service said it will expand its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to include 16- and 17-year-olds from Monday.

Until now, booster jabs have been limited to 16- and 17-year-olds most at risk from the coronavirus.

"More than four in five adults in England have already been boosted, helping to protect them from severe illness," British health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

"We're now extending the programme to 16- and 17-year-olds so they can top-up their immunity this winter to keep themselves and their friends safe."

Since the vaccination programme rolled out to the age group in August, more than 889,700 teenagers - or seven in 10 people aged 16 and 17 - have had their first dose and more than 600,000 have had their second.
Jan 16, 2022 05:50 (IST)
People Purchasing Self-Testing Kits Must Provide Aadhar Cards To Chemists: Mumbai Mayor

People purchasing COVID-19 self-testing kits will have to provide their Aadhar cards to the chemists in order to maintain a record, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday. Read here
