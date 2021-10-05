Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Active Caseload Stands At 2.64 Lakh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 per cent (File)

India's daily Covid chart showed improvement on Monday, with the country reporting 20,799 fresh Covid cases, a drop of around nine per cent from Sunday's 22,842 cases. About 180 deaths were recorded during the period, according to the Health Ministry.

India's active cases account for less than 0.78 per cent of total infections -- lowest since March 2020. The active case count stands at 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days.

The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 26,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the number of total recoveries to 3,31,21,247.

Meanwhile, vaccination with two doses of the Pfizer jab stays highly effective against severe Covid -- including the Delta variant -- for at least six months, an analysis of US patients said Monday.

While previous data from clinical trials has shown jabs protect against hospitalisation, the study published in the Lancet measures one vaccine's effectiveness over time in a real-world setting.

