India's Lowest Single-Day Rise (18,346) In Covid Cases Since Early March

The active cases comprise 0.75 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,52,902, lowest in 201 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.93 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 29,639 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,31,50,886 in India.

Seventy percent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. According to officials, 25 percent of the adult population has been administered both doses. More than 91.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.61 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 36 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.66 per cent in India.

Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases in the national capital to 398. The city reported zero fatality due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which is showing a decline in daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000 mark post Onam festival in August, recorded 8,850 cases. Colleges and other higher education institutions in Kerala have opened up for students after a gap of one-and-a-half years, with COVID-19 protocol in place.