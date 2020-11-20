Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 90-Lakh Mark After 45,576 Cases In A Day

Coronavirus Cases India:India reported less than 50,000 cases for 12th consecutive day

India's COVID-19 tally inched closer to the 90-lakh mark with 45,576 confirmed cases on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's Covid-19 tally has risen to 89,58,484 including 83,83,602 recoveries and 4,43,303 active cases. With 585 new deaths, the cumulative count mounted to 1,31,578.

This is the twelfth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The new recoveries continue to overtake the daily new cases continuously since the past 47 days. India's active caseload has fallen under the five per cent mark today, according to an official press release.

COVID-19: Andhra reports 1,316 new cases



Andhra Pradesh reported 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 8,58,711, said state government on Thursday.



According to state government, total recoveries in the state stand at 8,35,801 with 1,821 people recovered in last 24 hours.



The death count reached 6,911 in the state with eleven people succumbed to the disease. Out of the eleven deaths reported today, two people each succumbed in Chittoor and Krishna district while one death each reported in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts.

Coronavirus news: Joe Biden says won't order 'national shutdown' despite Covid surge



US President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he would not order a nationwide shutdown to fight the Covid-19 pandemic despite a surge in cases.



States and cities have been imposing their own restrictions, including home confinement, the closure of indoor dining and a limit on gatherings as infections soar across the country.



"There's no circumstance which I can see that would require total national shutdown. I think that would be counterproductive," Biden, who takes office on January 20, told reporters.



He said however that rules for when and how businesses and other establishments can open would have to be calibrated based on the threat in the area in question, noting the varying levels of spread throughout the country.