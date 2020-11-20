After 4 States, Centre May Send Teams To Others To Check Covid Spread

A day after high-level teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to monitor the fight against coronavirus, the centre is now considering sending high-level teams to other states that are seeing a rise in virus cases.

The possible plan comes on a day India's coronavirus caseload passed 90 lakh or nine million. The country, world's second-worst-hit, has now also registered more than 1.32 lakh deaths from the disease, according to the latest official figures from the Union Health Ministry.

The government has advised states to increase testing levels to track patients who may have been undetected or missed out. States have also been advised to go for an aggressive and widespread method of testing to identify these undetected cases.

On Thursday, high-level teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur where they will visit districts reporting high number of COVID-19 cases and support efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.