Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 83-Lakh Mark

Covid-19 Cases India: The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 83 lakh, while the number of recoveries surged to 76.56 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

With 46,253 fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 83,13,876, while the deaths rose to 1,23,611 after 514 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day. There are 5,33,787 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.42 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Nov 05, 2020 07:56 (IST) Telangana Health Minister inaugurates COVID testing lab at GMR Hyderabad International Airport



Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajendar on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID-19 testing lab at GMR Hyderabad International Airport, giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey.

This testing facility ensures a safe journey of all passengers entering the city, scheduled for domestic connecting flights or international departing passengers.

As per Telangana state health regulations, all arriving international passengers having onward connections need to have a negative RT-PCR test certificate (done within 96 hours prior to the departure time) either from the port of origin or test done on arrival at Hyderabad International Airport to avoid institutional quarantine.