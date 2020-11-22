Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally At 90,50,598 With 46,232 New Cases

Coronavirus Cases in India: The total figure includes 4,39,747 active cases and 84,78,124 recoveries.

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The total figure includes 4,39,747 active cases and 84,78,124 recoveries.

The death count due to the virus currently stands at 1,32,726, with 564 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry's morning update.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested on Friday. With this, a total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Nov 22, 2020 07:07 (IST) COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1092 new cases in a day



Mumbai reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infected people in the metropolis to 2,74,572.



According to a report by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the city reported 1,565 recoveries/discharges and 14 COVID-related fatalities on Tuesday.



As many as 2,51,509 recoveries/discharges and 10,654 deaths due to the deadly pathogen have been reported so far, while the active cases stand at 9,325.





Nov 22, 2020 06:39 (IST) COVID-19 : G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of vaccines



Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed.



"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members' commitments to incentivize innovation," the leaders said in the draft G20 statement, seen by Reuters. "We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good."



The leaders said the global economy was starting to pick up but the recovery remained "uneven, highly uncertain and subject to elevated downside risks."

Nov 22, 2020 06:28 (IST) Covid-19: US surpasses 12 million cases



The United States surpassed 12 million Covid-19 cases Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker.



The world's largest economy currently has 12,019,960 cases and 255,414 deaths, both by far the worst global tolls. The new toll comes just six days after the US crossed the 11-million case threshold.



Cases have been surging in the US at an alarming rate, forcing many cities to re-impose punishing lockdown measures.



Health authorities have urged people to stay home for next week's Thanksgiving holiday, when Americans usually travel from coast to coast to be with their families.



New York City has shut down schools for its 1.1 million students, while California began imposing a 10:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew from Saturday.



Nov 22, 2020 06:00 (IST) "COVID-19 Biggest Challenge Since World War 2": PM Modi At G20 Summit



Terming the COVID-19 pandemic an important turning point in history of humanity and the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War II, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit on Saturday called for a new global index based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship towards the planet in the post-corona world.



PM Modi also said that "Work from Anywhere" is a new normal in the post-COVID world and suggested creation of a virtual G20 secretariat as a follow up and documentation repository.



Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened the Group of 20 Summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed this year' s gathering of heads of state that is being held in the virtual format. India is scheduled to host the G20 summit in 2022.