Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 7,081 Cases In Last 24 Hours

India reported 7,081 fresh COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The country's active caseload currently stands at 83,913, lowest in 570 days.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.
As per the ministry's press release, a total of 12,11,977 tests had been conducted in India in the last 24 hours. "India has so far conducted over 66.41 crore (66,41,09,365) cumulative tests."
Australia Coronavirus, Australia Covid, Australia Coronavirus News: Over 90% Fully Jabbed- "Well Prepared" Australia's Hope As Covid Rises
Australian officials on Sunday said there was no need to clamp down on Christmas festivities even as new COVID-19 infections climbed in Sydney, with the country's high vaccination rate helping keep people out of hospital.
Coronavirus: Andaman And Nicobar Islands Achieve 100 Per Cent Vaccination Coverage
Andaman and Nicobar Islands have achieved 100 per cent double dose COVID vaccination of its target beneficiaries.
Assam reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 75 fresh cases
Assam reported two deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while 75 more persons tested positive for the infection, pushing the total number of cases to 6,19,492, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.
With one person each in Kamrup Metropolitan and Sonitpur districts losing their lives, the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 6,147.
The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.
Top US Scientist Anthony Fauci Warns Of Bleak Winter With Omicron "Raging Through The World"
Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned of a bleak winter ahead as the Covid-19 Omicron variant spurs a new wave of infections globally, sparking restrictions and concerns over hospital capacity.