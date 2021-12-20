Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 7,081 Cases In Last 24 Hours

COVID-19 Cases: India has so far conducted over 66.41 crore cumulative tests. (File)

India reported 7,081 fresh COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The country's active caseload currently stands at 83,913, lowest in 570 days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

As per the ministry's press release, a total of 12,11,977 tests had been conducted in India in the last 24 hours. "India has so far conducted over 66.41 crore (66,41,09,365) cumulative tests."

Australian officials on Sunday said there was no need to clamp down on Christmas festivities even as new COVID-19 infections climbed in Sydney, with the country's high vaccination rate helping keep people out of hospital.