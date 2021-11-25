Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 9,283 New Cases, 437 Deaths On Wednesday

Covid cases in India: For 47 days India has been reporting below 20,000 new infections daily. (File)

India reported 9,283 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative national tally to 3,45,35,763, while the death count increased to 4,66,584 with 437 related fatalities. The active cases in India now stand at 1,11,481, the lowest in 537 days, according to the health ministry. For 47 straight days the country has been reporting below 20,000 new infections daily.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has written to 13 states and union territories, expressing concerns over declining weekly testing rates and spiking positivity rates in some districts.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Nov 25, 2021 05:56 (IST) Centre Writes To 13 States Over Fall In COVID-19 Testing Rates

Citing multiple surges in coronavirus cases in several countries, the Union Health Ministry has written to 13 states and union territories, expressing concerns over declining weekly testing rates and spiking positivity rates in some districts. Read here.