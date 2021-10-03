Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 24,354 New Coronavirus Cases

Covid-19 cases in India: Kerala reported majority of new cases in India, 13,834, and 95 deaths. (File)

India reported 24,354 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease of 8.8 per cent from Friday. The majority of cases were reported from Kerala -- 13,834 new cases in 24 hours.

India's active caseload stands at 2,73,889, lowest in 197 days, which accounts for less than 0.81 per cent of total cases -- lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 25,455 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,30,68,599.

A total of 89.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Kerala reported majority of new cases in India, 13,834, and 95 deaths, taking the infection count to 46,94,719 and the death count to 25,182. Delhi recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases and no death while the positivity rate in the city currently stands at 0.05 per cent. There are 409 active Covid cases in the national capital.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19):