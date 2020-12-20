Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Crosses 1 Crore COVID-19 Cases; Spread Of Virus Slows Down

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases

India has crossed the grim milestone of one crore COVID-19 cases even as the spread of the virus slows down with almost a month being taken for the 10 lakh new infections unlike in the period from August till mid-November when they rose at a faster rate.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 1,00,04,599, while the recoveries surged to over 95.50 lakh.

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases, followed by Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling global COVID-19 data.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the JHU data.

The health ministry data showed there were 25,152 new infections in a span of 24 hours while the death count stood at 1,45,136 with the virus claiming 347 more lives. The COVID-19 fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent, it said.

Here are the live updates on Coronavirus:

Dec 20, 2020 06:23 (IST) Coronavirus news: British PM orders new curbs to slow more infectious virus strain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a "stay at home" order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious.



Early data suggests the new strain could be "up to 70 percent more transmissible," Johnson said at a televised briefing.



He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that "residents in those areas must stay at home" at least until December 30.



The measures will mean around a third of England's population cannot travel or meet other households for Christmas.



The aim of the new rules is to slow the spread of the new strain to areas where it is not yet prevalent.