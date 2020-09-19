Coronavirus India Live Updates: Donald Trump Expects Enough COVID-19 Vaccines For Every American By April

COVID-19 LIVE Updates: "Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," Donald Trump said.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Donald Trump Expects Enough COVID-19 Vaccines For Every American By April

Vaccines are seen as one of the top methods for halting the spread of the coronavirus (Representational)

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Friday said "every American" will have a vaccine for the coronavirus available by next April, and once a vaccine has been approved, the first doses will be distributed immediately.

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," he said.

Trump also vowed to get the vaccine out with lightning speed, saying, "I think distribution will go even quicker than most people think."

Vaccines are seen as one of the top methods for halting the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 950,000 people worldwide, including, nearly 200,000 people in the United States.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases. 

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Sep 19, 2020 07:36 (IST)
Sep 19, 2020 06:34 (IST)
Coronavirus update: Guatemalan president and minister have coronavirus, cabinet to test

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, just as the Central American country was easing draconian travel restrictions imposed months ago to contain infections.

"The coronavirus test result was positive," Giammattei told a local radio station. The government later confirmed the minister for culture had also tested positive.
Sep 19, 2020 06:21 (IST)
Coronavirus update: Dublin tightens virus curbs for second time this week
Coronavirus restrictions were tightened in Dublin for the second time in a week on Friday, as Ireland's capital becomes the epicentre of a fresh wave of infections countrywide.

"Here, in our capital, despite people's best efforts over recent weeks, we are in a very dangerous place," Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a national televised address.
COVID-19 Live UpdatesCoronavirus Vaccine

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india