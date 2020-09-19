Parliament May End Session Before October 1 As Covid Cases Rise: Sources

The Centre is exploring the possibility of curtailing the ongoing monsoon session of parliament by several days, sources say. The government is concerned for the safety of MPs after three of them - who had attended the session - tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, days after their mandatory test reports turned out negative.

The government has held a discussion with the opposition as it is trying to build a consensus over the prospects of wrapping up the session before October 1, sources say. The matter will be taken up at the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting this evening.

Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and eight from the Rajya Sabha had tested positive for the coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session of parliament started. Among the infected Lok Sabha MPs, the BJP had the maximum number -- 12. The YSR Congress had two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP had one each.

Earlier this week, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel - who had tested negative before the session - were found positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tested positive for the virus. He had addressed the House earlier.

"Last Friday, I had got examined and was tested negative hence attended parliament. But last night, I had a headache and mild fever, got examined and have tested positive for COVID-19," Mr Sahasrabuddhe had said in a tweet.

The authorities in parliament have taken strict measures to prevent transmission of the coronavirus among the MPs but the government doesn't want to take any chances, sources say.