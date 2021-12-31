Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Reports Over 1,000 New Covid Cases After 7 Months

COVID-19 India LIVE Updates: The active caseload of the country now stands at 82,402.

The number of fresh Covid case in Delhi has crossed the 1000-mark after 7 months, reaching 1,313 -- a 42 per cent rise over yesterday's figures. The positivity rate touched 1.73 per cent, showed data from the health department. No fresh deaths were reported.

On May 26, the national capital had reported 1,491 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent and 130 deaths.

The national capital had logged 923 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday -- a massive 86 per cent jump from Tuesday and the highest since May 30.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has seen 198 fresh Omicron cases amid fears over a third Covid wave as it logged 5,368 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, 37 per cent higher than previous day. The new variant has been labeled as "highly infectious" by experts.

Mumbai too saw a massive surge yet again with 3,671 infections - 46% higher compared to previous day. At 190 cases, the city also registered most of the state's fresh Omicron patients.

With 13,154 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402. The number of deaths climbed to 4,80,860 with 268 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

