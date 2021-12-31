Ending 2021 On A Great Note: Health Minister On India's Vaccine Achievement

49,38,832 doses were administered in India by 4:26 pm today (File)

"Ending the year on a great note," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweetd as India achieved the milestone of administering 145 crore Covid doses on New Year's Eve.

Thanking the healthcare and frontline workers for helping achieve the milestone, the minister added, "My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare and frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination and resolve in the challenging 2021 year."

As per the CoWIN portal, India has administered 1,45,05,86,211 vaccine doses; 49,38,832 doses were administered by 4:26 pm today.

India's nationwide vaccination drive against Covid began January 16, 2021.

Over 150.66 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories, the Centre said.