Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid Cases Cross 25 Lakh-Mark; 'We Will Win' Against Pandemic, Assures PM In Independence Day Address

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address reassured the nation that "we will win" against the coronavirus pandemic and a "strong will" will lead to victory. He said the focus on the health sector has increased during the coronavirus era and the biggest lesson that has been learnt is that of being self-reliant in the health sector.

He said that the country is now producing PPE kits, N95 masks, ventilators, etc. which were not being manufactured domestically. The increase in production capacity of such world-class items also echoed in his call "vocal for local".

The five states that reported the highest deaths in 24 hours are Maharashtra (364), Tamil Nadu (117), Karnataka (104), Andhra Pradesh (97) and West Bengal (60). The five states that reported the highest cases in 24 hours are Maharashtra (12,608), Andhra Pradesh (8,943), Karnataka (7,908), Tamil Nadu (5,890) and Uttar Pradesh (4,512).

India reported 65,002 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 25,26,192. The country reported 996 deaths during the same period, taking the total fatalities to 49,036, government data shows. A total of 18,08936 people have recovered from COVID-19. The recovery rate is 71.60 per cent, while the positivity rate is 7.48 per cent.