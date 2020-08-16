Over 63,000 Covid Cases In India In A Day, 944 Deaths; Total 25.89 Lakh

India has been on top of the list of the countries that are reporting the highest number of daily surge in coronavirus cases since August 4. While the United States - the pandemic of the epicentre - has logged over 53 lakh cases so far, Brazil has recorded about 33 lakh cases, about 7 lakh more than India.

About 18.62 lakh people have recovered so far; the recovery rate stood at 71.91 per cent this morning, as compared to yesterday's 71.6 per cent.

The positivity rate, which gives an indication of the prevalence of the disease, stood at 8.50 per cent this morning, as compared to yesterday's 7.48 per cent.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states that recorded the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours, the government data shows. These five states also reported the highest number of Covid-linked deaths since yesterday.

With 5.84 lakh cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit in the country by the pandemic, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.32 lakh), Anhdra Pradesh (2.81 lakh), Karnataka (2.19 lakh).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, during his address to the nation on 74th Independence Day, said that three coronavirus vaccines are at different stages of testing in India and the government has a plan to ensure that a vaccine, when approved, reaches every Indian.

Scientists are working hard on coronavirus vaccine and if their efforts bear fruit, COVID-19 warriors will be the first ones to get the dose, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

Bihar on Saturday became the eight state to log over 1 lakh Covid infections.

Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for COVID-19, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, citing a report, adding that the vaccine will be rolled out by the end of this month. Russia is the first country to announce a vaccine for the highly infectious disease.