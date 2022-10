COVID-19 LIVE: At least 9 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India reported 1,997 new coronavirus infections and nine more related deaths on Friday.

The cumulative tally now stands at 4,46,06,460 while the death count has climbed to 5,28,754, showed Union health ministry data.

Active cases have further declined to 30,362. The nine deaths reported on Friday include three that were reconciled by Kerala.

