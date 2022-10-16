Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs2,401 New Cases In 24 Hours

The active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the total caseload. (File photo)

With 2,401 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,46,28,828, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 26,625, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The death count due to the viral disease has risen to 5,28,895 with 21 more fatalities, including 16 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of seven cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

Oct 16, 2022 11:11 (IST) 69 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 488

As many as 69 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,45,891, a health official said on Sunday. With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 488 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

Oct 16, 2022 10:47 (IST) The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.05 per cent, according to the ministry.

Oct 16, 2022 10:38 (IST) Number of active COVID-19 cases in India goes up to 26, 625 from 26,618: Union health ministry