Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 3,805 New Covid Cases, 22 Deaths

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

India reported 3,805 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases of the disease in the country to 20,303 and the overall tally to 4,30,98,743, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The data also showed that 22 fatalities -- 20 of them from Kerala alone -- were reported in a 24-hour period, taking the cumulative death count to 5,24,024.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 08, 2022 06:00 (IST) 42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Telangana on Saturday recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,295. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 29.



A health department bulletin said 49 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,795.



The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.