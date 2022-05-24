Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 2,000 New Covid Cases, 46 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Cases: The country also reported at 46 new Covid-related deaths in 24 hours.

India on Monday reported at least 2,022 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,38,393, while the active cases dipped to 14,832, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death count climbed to 5,24,459 with 46 more people dying due to the virus, the data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: