Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,858 New Covid Cases

New Delhi:
India has reported 2,858 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.66 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.59 per cent.
India reported 3,355 recoveries and 11 Covid deaths during the same period on the conduct of 4,86,963 tests. With this, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.
As per the ministry statement, the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,76,815.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:
