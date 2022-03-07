Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Adds 5,476 New Covid Cases, 158 Related Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total deaths due to Covid has climbed to 5,15,036 with 158 fresh fatalities.

With 5,476 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,62,953, while the active cases dipped to 59,442, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 5,15,036 with 158 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 28 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.65 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 4,436 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.