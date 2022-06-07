Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 4,518 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: The active cases rose to 25,782, according to health ministery on Monday.

India on Monday reported at least 4,518 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,81335. The daily positivity rate was recorded above one per cent after 34 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

The daily positivity rate of 1.62 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.91 per cent, the health ministry said.

The active cases rose to 25,782 and the death count climbed to 5,24,701 with 9 fresh fatalities, according to the government data.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.