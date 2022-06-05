Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 3,962 Covid Cases, 26 Related Deaths

India Covid Update: The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

India logged a single-day rise of 3,962 coronavirus infections and 26 fatalities, pushing the overall tally to 4,31,72,547 cases and 5,24,677 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The data updated at 8 am also stated that the number of active cases in the country increased by 1,239 in 24 hours to stand at 22,416.

Of the 26 fresh fatalities, six were recorded in the last 24 hours and 20 reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's overall COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

