Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 15,940 Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's daily positivity rate stands at 4.39 per cent.

India reported 15,940 new cases of Covid-19 cases on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. With this, India's active caseload stood at 91,779 at the rate of 0.21 per cent, which was 88,284 at the rate of 0.20 per cent a day before.

Apart from this, the Ministry also informed that the country has witnessed as many as 12,425 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours, thus taking the total recoveries to 4,27,61,481 at the rate of 98.58 per cent.

The country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.39 per cent, whereas its weekly positivity rate is reported as 3.30 per cent.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 86.02 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 3,63,103 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.