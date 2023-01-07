Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 228 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths In 24 Hours

Covid Live: The overall death count to date stands at 5,30,714 in India.

India on Friday reported 228 new Covid cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,46,79,547.

The country also recorded four deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,30,714.

The active cases declined to 2,503, according to the Union health ministry.

The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity has been pegged at 0.12 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus

