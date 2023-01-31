Coronavirus Live Update: India Sees 80 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: Death toll stands at 530,740.

India on Monday reported 80 new Covid cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,46,82,719.

Active cases now comprise 0.01% of total infections, while the national recovery rate is at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website

The country also saw two new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 530,740.

Here are updates on coronavirus situation in the country

