Coronavirus Live Update: India Sees 80 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Monday reported 80 new Covid cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,46,82,719.
Active cases now comprise 0.01% of total infections, while the national recovery rate is at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website
The country also saw two new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 530,740.
Here are updates on coronavirus situation in the country
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.