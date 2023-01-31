Coronavirus Live Update: India Sees 80 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The country also saw two new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus Live Update: India Sees 80 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: Death toll stands at 530,740.

New Delhi:

India on Monday reported 80 new Covid cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,46,82,719.

Active cases now comprise 0.01% of total infections, while the national recovery rate is at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website

The country also saw two new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 530,740.

Here are updates on coronavirus situation in the country

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Featured Video Of The Day

On Camera, Huge Clash At Ajmer Shrine Between Pilgrims, Officials
.