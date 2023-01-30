Coronavirus Live: 109 Covid Cases In India In 24 Hours

The death count due to the disease stands at 5,30,740 with one death reported in Gujarat.

India saw a single-day rise of 109 coronavirus infections yesterday, while the active cases stand at 1,842, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,530) and the death count stands at 5,30,739, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent and the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent, as per the data.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry.

