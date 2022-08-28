Coronavirus Live: India Logs 9,520 New Covid Cases, 41 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59% (Representational)

India recorded 9,520 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall Coronavirus tally to 4,43,98,696.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 41 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,27,597.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India: