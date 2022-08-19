Coronavirus LIVE: India Reports 12,608 New Covid Cases, 72 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 72 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Thursday reported a total of 12,608 new coronavirus cases, pushing the cumulative figure to 4,42,98,864.

According to the health ministry, the death count increased to 5,27,206 with 72 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases stand at 1,01,343. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,70,315.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

