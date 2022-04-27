Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,483 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,399 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: India reports nearly 1,400 new Covid deaths on Tuesday.

India reported at least 2,483 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,30,62,569. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases decreased to 15,536,

The country also reported 1,399 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of covid-related fatalities to 5,23,622. These include 1,347 (backlog) deaths reconciled by Assam.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. An decrease of 886 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

