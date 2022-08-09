Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 16,000 New Cases, 41 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: With 41 new fatalities due to Covid, the death count has climbed to 5,26,730.

India recorded a total of 16,167 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,41,61,899, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,35,510 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent. As many as 15,549 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,34,99,659.

Here are the Highlights on coronavirus cases in India:

