Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 4,362 New Covid Cases, 66 Deaths In 24 Hours

With 66 fresh fatalities, the death count climbed to 5,15,102 so far.

India on Monday reported a total of 4,362 COVID-19 infections, taking the Covid tally to 4,29,67,315. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases dipped to 54,118.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 29 consecutive days. The last time India's daily new cases fell below 5,000 was on 16 May 2020, when 4,864 new cases were reported nationwide.

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

