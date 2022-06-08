Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 3,714 New COVID-19 Cases 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: India reports 7 new covid-related deahts in 24 hours.

India reported a total of 3,714 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,85,049 on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate of 1.62 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.91 per cent, the health ministry said.

The active cases rose to 26,976 and the death count climbed to 5,24,708 with 7 fresh fatalities, according to the government data.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

