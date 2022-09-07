Coronavirus Live: India Records 4,417 Covid Cases, 23 Virus-Related Deaths In A Day

COVID-19 Live: India reported 23 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. (File)

India reported 4,417 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours--the lowest in last three months, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,66,862, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Active Covid cases have further declined to 52,336, while the death count has climbed to 5,28,030 with 23 fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

