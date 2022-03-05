Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 6,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India COVID-19 cases: India has an active caseload of 69,897.

India on Friday reported at least 6,396 new COVID-19 cases while active infections declined to 77,152.

According to Health Ministry, the total number of fatalities now stands at 5,14,589 with 201 more people succumbing to the disease.

As per government data, India has an active caseload of 69,897 which accounts for 0.16 per cent of the total cases.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

