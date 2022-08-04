Coronavirus Live: India Records Over 17,000 New Covid Cases, 47 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Wednesday reported a total of 17,135 new Covid cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,40,67,144. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases have declined to 1,37,057.
With 47 new Covid related deaths in the 24 hours, India's coronavirus death tally rose to 5,26,477.
The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 2,735 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
5 Covid Deaths, 2,073 New Cases In Delhi In 24 Hours
The coronavirus positivity rate and daily Covid cases in Delhi have risen steadily in the last one week.
