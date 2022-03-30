Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 1,259 New Covid Cases On Tuesday

India Covid Cases: The recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. (File)

India reported 1,259 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday, while 35 more related deaths pushed the death count to 5,21,070, according to Tuesday's update. The Union health ministry data showed active cases declined to 15,378, comprising 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said, adding that the daily positivity rate was at 0.22 per cent.

Over 183.73 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

