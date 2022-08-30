Coronavirus Live: India Reports 7,591 New Covid Cases, 30 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 30 Covid-related deaths reported on Monday in India.

India added 7,591 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking total tally number of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,15,723, while the active cases declined to 84,931, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 5,27,799 with 30 new Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Besides 15 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

