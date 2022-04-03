Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 1,260 New Covid Cases On Saturday

COVID-19 Live: The recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. (File)

India reported 1,260 fresh COVID-19 cases and 83 related deaths on Saturday, said the Union health ministry. The virus-related death count stands at 5,21,264, according to yesterday's update.

The Union Health Ministry data showed active cases declined to 13,445, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said, adding that the daily positivity rate was at 0.24 per cent.

Over 184.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said a new Covid variant has been found in the UK. The new mutant, called XE, may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19, the WHO said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

