Coronavirus Live: India Reports Over 3,000 COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths In 24 Hours

India on Tuesday recorded 3,230 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 4,45,75,473.

The death count climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to the Union health ministry.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

